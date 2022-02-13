BMO Capital Markets Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

TSE:PD opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$69.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.02.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

