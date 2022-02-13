BMO Capital Markets Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.95.
AEM opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
