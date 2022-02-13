BMO Capital Markets Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.