BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €62.30 ($71.61) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.73 and a 200 day moving average of €57.68. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

