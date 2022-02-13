Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $360.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.50.

BOLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$39.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

