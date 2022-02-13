Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.81.

TSE BNE opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a market cap of C$290.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

