BOOM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,497.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.83 million and $21,497.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00104506 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

