BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

