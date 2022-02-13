Boson Protocol Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.77 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00244117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.