Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

