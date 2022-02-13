Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $7.26 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

