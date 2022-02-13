Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Brokerages expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. 486,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35. Braze has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

