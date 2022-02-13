BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Head-To-Head Survey

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.22 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -4.46 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.93 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 86.10%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CommScope beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

