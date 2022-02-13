Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

