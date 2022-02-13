Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Holdings Increased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,049 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Bridgetown 2 worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of BTNB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.