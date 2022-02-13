Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $573.42 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.54 and a 200-day moving average of $545.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

