Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $69.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.69 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 2,545,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,316. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

