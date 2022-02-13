Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

