Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

