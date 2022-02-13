Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

HLNE stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 225,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

