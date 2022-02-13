Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 910,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

