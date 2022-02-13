Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 1,442.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,170,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

