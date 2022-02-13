Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arconic.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 707,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,429. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

