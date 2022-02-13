Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 43,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

