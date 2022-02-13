Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.03. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.