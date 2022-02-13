Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $152.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.77 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $604.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 1,033,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,861. The company has a market cap of $624.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

