Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Macerich also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macerich by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,565,000 after buying an additional 680,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

