Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target at €39.22

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($45.08).

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.87) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

