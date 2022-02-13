Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $21.97

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

