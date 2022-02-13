Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $24.63

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 3,022,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

