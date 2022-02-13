Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Target Price at $2,025.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,025.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,950 ($26.37) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

