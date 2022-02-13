Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT at $244.00

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.02) to GBX 244 ($3.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

