Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT at $925.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 925 ($12.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Drax Group stock remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

