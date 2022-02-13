Brokerages Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $31.00

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 200,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,121. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.
