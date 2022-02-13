Brokerages Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $31.00

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 200,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,121. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,258.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 68.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

