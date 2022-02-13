Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,621,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $13,045,000.

HireRight stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 198,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

