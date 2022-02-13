Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $624.20

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MSTR stock traded down $20.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.01. 496,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,582. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.87. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $1,082.57.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

