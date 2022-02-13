Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $50.75

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 889,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

