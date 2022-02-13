Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$66.88

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.46.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.66. The company had a trading volume of 312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,899. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

