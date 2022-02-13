Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price at $71.69

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,615. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.