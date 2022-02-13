Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) PT at €14.38

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.38 ($16.53).

SZU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €13.10 ($15.06) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.09) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.75) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.36) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.85) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €12.58 ($14.46). The company had a trading volume of 152,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €12.06 ($13.86) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($16.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.31.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

