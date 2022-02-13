Brokerages Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Target Price at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,084. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

