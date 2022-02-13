Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

TYL stock opened at $467.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.49. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

