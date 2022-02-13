Brokers Offer Predictions for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

REYN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

