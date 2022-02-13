Brokers Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.