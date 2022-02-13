Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bruker stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 1,522,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bruker by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bruker by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

