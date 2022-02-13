Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 1,522,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Get Bruker alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.