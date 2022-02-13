BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,765. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

