Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, dropped their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Burcon NutraScience by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

