Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.03

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and traded as low as $27.90. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 176 shares.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.