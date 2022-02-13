Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

