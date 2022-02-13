Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.55.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $230.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
